Two men die in crash south of Wright

GILLETTE (WNE) — Two men were killed in a three-vehicle crash southwest of Wright on Aug. 13.

At 11:55 p.m. that night, a 36-year-old man from Oklahoma was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 south on Highway 387 near Clarkelen Road when he crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a Toyota Camry driven by a 62-year-old man from Utah, said Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Jeremy Beck.

The Toyota came to an uncontrolled rest on the northbound roadway and shoulder. The F-150 traveled off the road, crossed a driveway and came to a stop on its roof.

The truck’s driver, Michael Brasch, was fully ejected and died from the injuries he sustained in the crash. The driver of the Camry, Christopher Czech, also died from injuries he received during the crash.

Czech was wearing a seat belt, while Brasch was not, Beck said.

A red Nissan Rogue, which was traveling behind the Camry, was hit by debris from the collision and came to a stop on the northbound shoulder of Highway 387. No one in the Nissan was hurt, Beck said.

Beck said Highway Patrol was still investigating to determine a contributing factor. At the time of the crash, the road conditions were dry and the weather was clear.