Two men die in tractor-trailer collision near Laramie

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Wyoming residents died Thursday morning on U.S. Route 287 in Laramie when a pickup collided with a semitruck, officials say.

Harvey and Robert Besneatte, 71 and 54, respectively, were driving a Dodge pickup south on Third Street, which is the name the highway takes as it passes through Laramie, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

About 11 a.m., the pickup pulled to the side of the road, and, according to the police agency's preliminary report, appeared to attempt a U-turn across the road. The driver apparently did not see a tractor trailer coming from behind.

Although the tractor trailer changed lanes in an attempt to avoid the collision, it broadsided the pickup, according to the highway patrol. The Dodge rolled over. The Besneatte men -- who were both wearing seat belts -- died at the scene.

While the two men share the same last name, a patrol spokesman said he didn't have information on how they might have been related.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0