Two men in custody after multi-hour car, foot chase near Guernsey

  • Updated
  • 0

Two Wyoming men have been taken into custody after being chased by Highway Patrol troopers Tuesday and attempting to flee on foot.

According to an announcement Wednesday from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a trooper started following the men around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday driving near Guernsey after learning one of its occupants, 26-year-old Joshua Taylor, had an active warrant out for a kidnapping charge.

They tried to drive into traffic on Highway 26, the press release said, and collided with a trooper’s car. Taylor and the other man in the car, 25-year-old Jeromie Ballinger, ran away from the crash towards a farmhouse. According to Highway Patrol, the men got in a Ford truck and drove away before they could be apprehended.

More than two hours after the start of the chase, officers found the truck abandoned in a ravine and saw the men leaving on foot. Officers used off-road vehicles from local agencies to search the area.

One of the men was found around 10:15 p.m., hiding under tumbleweeds near a creek. The other was found Wednesday morning north of Wheatland.

People are also reading…

Both were taken into custody, where Taylor was booked into the Platte County Detention Center on his warrant. Charges are pending for Ballinger, according to Highway Patrol.

Wyoming Homeland Security, the Division of Criminal Investigation, state parks, Game and Fish, local fire departments and four law enforcement agencies assisted WHP in the chase.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

