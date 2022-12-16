Two men missing, two rescued from icy Wyoming reservoir

Two men are missing after an off-road vehicle they were traveling in apparently drove into open water Thursday evening while they were trying to aid another person who'd fallen through the ice at Keyhole Reservoir, authorities say.

A third man who was with the other two on the utility-terrain vehicle was rescued.

Just before that, another off-road vehicle fell through the ice at the northeastern Wyoming reservoir. The driver managed to pull himself out of the water, and he called the Crook County Sheriff's Office at about 9:10 p.m. while laying on the ice to report what had happened.

Pine Haven Fire and EMS responded to the scene. At about the same time, the three men in the other off-terrain vehicle arrived and drove onto the ice in an attempt to help the man who had called 911, the sheriff's office said.

Witnesses lost site of that vehicle as it went out across the reservoir.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and began searching. They found the man who had called 911, as well as one of the three men from the second utility-terrain vehicle. Both men were taken by ambulance to Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette, the sheriff's office reported.

Winds that reached speeds of 50 mph, poor visibility and frigid temperatures forced rescuers to call off the search at 11 p.m. They resumed looking at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Sheriff's ice rescue units walked to the area where the missing men were heading. They found a substantial amount of open water and evidence indicating where the vehicle may have gone in. However, they did not find the men.

As of 10 a.m., Crook County Homeland Security had requested more equipment and other resources to help in the search.

