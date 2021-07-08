Two motorcyclists killed in accident in Bighorns

SHERIDAN (WNE) — Two motorcyclists died Saturday after a vehicle hydroplaned and crashed into the riders while driving on U.S Highway 14 in the Bighorn Mountains.

Plattsburg, Missouri couple Robin D. and Brett E. Dickerson, 58 and 56 years old, respectively, were pronounced dead on the scene, Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Erik Jorgensen told The Sheridan Press Tuesday morning.

At 4:03 p.m. Saturday, a family of four adults from Sheridan was traveling in a 2007 Ford Crown Victoria down toward Sibley Lake in a heavy rainstorm with very poor tire tread, according to a WHP press release.

As the driver attempted to curve the vehicle to the right, the vehicle hydroplaned and struck the first motorcycle, a 2000 BMW K1200LT motorcycle. The vehicle then slid and hit the second motorcyclist, riding a 2016 Indian Scout Sixty ATV, throwing both riders off their vehicles into the trees.

Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets and succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident at the crash scene.

All occupants of the Crown Vic were wearing seat belts and transported to the Sheridan Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Equipment failure and speed on the part of the Crown Vic driver are being investigated as potential contributing factors.

This is the 46th and 47th fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021 compared to 47 in 2020, 84 in 2019 and 47 in 2018 to date.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0