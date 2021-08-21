Two Northern Arapaho tribal members die from COVID-19

Two more Northern Arapaho tribal members have died from COVID-19.
Both lived off the Wind River Reservation — one in Denver, who was not vaccinated, and the other in Casper, who was immunized but caught COVID-19 for the second time and suffered from pre-existing conditions, said Northern Arapaho Business Co-Chairman Lee Spoonhunter.
The names of the two were not disclosed to the public out of respect for the families’ privacy.
“It’s heartbreaking whenever you lose a tribal member,” said Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Jordan Dresser. “We have such a tight community; everybody knows each other.”
As of Friday, the state has recorded 809 COVID-19 related deaths. Native Americans have accounted for 51 of those deaths, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID-19 deaths, however, are not factored in until the state receives a death notice, which can take weeks to months.
For a time during the early days of the pandemic, Northern Arapaho tribal members accounted for more than a third of Wyoming COVID-19 fatalities. The number of coronavirus cases on the reservation, however, dropped significantly by fall after a stay-at-home order was implemented. The order mandated masks and enforced contact tracing, according to Dr. Paul Ebbert, chief medical officer of Wind River Family & Community Health.
Prior to the two latest deaths, the last Northern Arapaho death related to COVID-19 occurred in May, Ebbert pointed out in a call two weeks ago. Still, the state has seen a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the past month.
On Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney received a briefing from the Northern Arapaho Business Council at Ethete Tribal College on the Wind River Reservation. Part of that briefing focused on the virus.
“I was honored to visit with the Northern Arapaho Business Council to hear first-hand about the action they are taking to combat the continued spread of COVID-19 and discuss what more can be done with local, state, and federal partners to work through these serious issues,” Cheney said in a news release.
The lone Wyoming House representative discussed how the tribe is leveraging federal funding to keep the community safe. She also noted the problems tribal members face with health care, education and housing, which contributed to the spread of COVID-19 last year on the reservation.
“I will continue to make sure that we’re doing everything possible to help our tribal population as we battle this pandemic and address these other important concerns,” she said.
Tribal members — and the state as a whole — have increased their vaccination rates in response to the latest rise in infections.
Over two weeks, the state saw more people receive their first COVID-19 vaccine since the spring, the Star-Tribune reported on Friday. The state’s average for both vaccines was 37% on Aug. 9.
In that same time span, the Northern Arapaho tribe experienced a 10% to 15% jump in vaccinations. On Aug. 9, 45% to 50% of tribal members had received both vaccines. On Friday, Dresser confirmed that nearly 60% of tribal members had received at least one vaccine dose.
To encourage more vaccinations, the Northern Arapaho Business Council will award tribal members up to $100 for receiving both scheduled doses. On top of that, if the Northern Arapaho Tribe reaches the threshold of 70% inoculation, each tribal member will receive $500, according to Spoonhunter.
“Some people ask us, ‘Are you just throwing money around?’” Spoonhunter said. “No, we’re not. We’re trying to save lives here.”
And with the start of school quickly approaching, the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribes are taking note of the national rise in cases among children. Last week, the two tribes came together to implement “The COVID-19 Public Health Order,” which requires individuals to wear masks when indoors and mandates vaccines for any employee on the reservation that works with children 17 and under, according to Dresser.
There has been push back, however, from non-Native employees of the Wind River Reservation. Still, both tribes decided the safety and health of the community far outweigh criticism of the mandates.
“The two tribes are sovereign nations,” Dresser said. “We came together and decided that we don’t want to take a risk. We’re putting everybody’s safety first. Not only our tribal members but also our visitors.”