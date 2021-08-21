Two Northern Arapaho tribal members die from COVID-19

Prior to the two latest deaths, the last Northern Arapaho death related to COVID-19 occurred in May, Ebbert pointed out in a call two weeks ago. Still, the state has seen a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the past month.

On Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney received a briefing from the Northern Arapaho Business Council at Ethete Tribal College on the Wind River Reservation. Part of that briefing focused on the virus.

“I was honored to visit with the Northern Arapaho Business Council to hear first-hand about the action they are taking to combat the continued spread of COVID-19 and discuss what more can be done with local, state, and federal partners to work through these serious issues,” Cheney said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The lone Wyoming House representative discussed how the tribe is leveraging federal funding to keep the community safe. She also noted the problems tribal members face with health care, education and housing, which contributed to the spread of COVID-19 last year on the reservation.

“I will continue to make sure that we’re doing everything possible to help our tribal population as we battle this pandemic and address these other important concerns,” she said.