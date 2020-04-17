Two patients at Wyoming State Hospital test positive for coronavirus

Two patients at the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Health Department announced Friday morning.
Both patients are women who had recently been transferred to the facility from the Wyoming Behavioral Institute in Casper, according to the department. That facility is the site of one of the largest outbreaks in the state; as of Wednesday, 22 cases were linked to WBI, out of Natrona County's 34 (now 38) cases.
“We were aware coronavirus had become an issue at the Casper facility before these patients were transferred and we were prepared,” Bill Rein, the hospital's administrator, said in a statement. “However, our role as a safety net facility for patients who need help continues during this pandemic.”
A special area at the state hospital had been prepared for treating any potential coronavirus patients.
One of the two patients is still at the state hospital, while the other is being treated at an out-of-state hospital. Neither patient had any symptoms when they were transported to the hospital. Both were tested and place under quarantine when they arrived in Evanston.
“We have been preparing for the possibility that the hospital might see coronavirus patients for quite some time,” Rein said. “Both patients were attended by nursing staff who used personal protective equipment.”
As of Thursday, testing had confirmed 296 cases in Wyoming. Health officials were aware of another 105 probable cases — instances where someone exhibited COVID-19 symptoms and was in close contact with people who been positively identified.
Two people have died.
More than 187 people had recovered, according to the Wyoming Health Department, between confirmed and probable patients.
To limit the virus' spread, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist have ordered the closure of schools and many businesses where people congregate. Those orders are set to expire at the end of the month.
Like the rest of the country, Wyoming's economy has been rocked by the business closures, resulting in a massive spike in unemployment claims.
