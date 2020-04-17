Two patients at Wyoming State Hospital test positive for coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two patients at the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Health Department announced Friday morning.

Both patients are women who had recently been transferred to the facility from the Wyoming Behavioral Institute in Casper, according to the department. That facility is the site of one of the largest outbreaks in the state; as of Wednesday, 22 cases were linked to WBI, out of Natrona County's 34 (now 38) cases.

“We were aware coronavirus had become an issue at the Casper facility before these patients were transferred and we were prepared,” Bill Rein, the hospital's administrator, said in a statement. “However, our role as a safety net facility for patients who need help continues during this pandemic.”

A special area at the state hospital had been prepared for treating any potential coronavirus patients.