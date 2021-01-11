Two people die in crash near Cheyenne, two more in wrecks near Sundance

Two people died Thursday near Cheyenne when a pickup struck a rock embankment, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Monday.

Jacob R. Harrold, a 21-year-old from Laramie, and Annalyssa Warner, an 18-year-old from Cheyenne, died at the scene of the crash.

The pair were traveling east in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado on Wyoming 210 at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday when the crash took place. Harrold failed to negotiate a curve to the right, and the truck began to travel off the left side of the road, the patrol reported.

Harrold steered back to the right, then over-corrected the truck to the left. The pickup drove off the road and hit a rock embankment, according to the highway patrol.

Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.

The highway patrol is investigating driver inattention, speeding and alcohol as possible contributing factors.

On Friday, meanwhile, two people died in separate single-car crashes east of Sundance. The first occurred around 8 a.m. on Interstate 90. Eric J. Carbaugh, 60, of Beulah, died when he lost control of a 1997 Ford F-250 pickup in icy conditions, the highway patrol reported.