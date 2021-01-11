Two people die in crash near Cheyenne, two more in wrecks near Sundance

Two people died Thursday near Cheyenne when a pickup struck a rock embankment, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Monday.
Jacob R. Harrold, a 21-year-old from Laramie, and Annalyssa Warner, an 18-year-old from Cheyenne, died at the scene of the crash.
The pair were traveling east in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado on Wyoming 210 at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday when the crash took place. Harrold failed to negotiate a curve to the right, and the truck began to travel off the left side of the road, the patrol reported.
Harrold steered back to the right, then over-corrected the truck to the left. The pickup drove off the road and hit a rock embankment, according to the highway patrol.
Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.
The highway patrol is investigating driver inattention, speeding and alcohol as possible contributing factors.
On Friday, meanwhile, two people died in separate single-car crashes east of Sundance. The first occurred around 8 a.m. on Interstate 90. Eric J. Carbaugh, 60, of Beulah, died when he lost control of a 1997 Ford F-250 pickup in icy conditions, the highway patrol reported.
The pickup rolled, and Carbaugh, who was not wearing his seat belt, died at the scene. The patrol said it was investigating whether driving too fast for the conditions contributed to the crash.
The second crash also occurred on Interstate 90 and involved a pickup that rolled when the driver lost control in icy conditions, the highway patrol reported.
The crash happened just before 11 p.m. when a 2008 Ford F-250 overturned after it left the road and traveled onto the media. Keelie Garvin, 27, of Gillette, died at the scene of the crash. She was wearing a seat belt.
A passenger, 23-year-old Corban J. Vassar of Gillette, survived the crash and was treated at Cook County Hospital. He was wearing his seat belt.
Speeding too fast for the conditions is being investigated as a possible contributing factor to the crash.
Six people have died so far this year on Wyoming roads