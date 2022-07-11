Two people die in separate crashes on Wyoming roads

A motorcyclist died Friday when he collided with a pickup along an Interstate 80 service road east of Cheyenne, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

Aaron Van Wyhe, 50, died at the scene of the Friday evening crash, which took place between Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs. He was not wearing a helmet.

Wyhe was driving a Harley Davidson east on the service road behind a Dodge Ram at about 11:20 p.m. Friday when the pickup slowed to make a left turn. Wyhe attempted to pass the truck as it turned and the vehicles collided, according to the highway patrol.

The patrol says it is investigating Wyhe's speed as a possible contributing factor to the wreck.

The truck's occupants were not injured. They were all property restrained, the highway patrol said.

The following day, a Missouri man died in a crash south of Pinedale.

Jason R. Blair was driving a Dodge Challenger south on U.S. Highway 191 when it drifted across the center line and off the east side of the road. It struck a post and hit a ditch before rolling multiple times, the highway patrol said.

Blair, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The highway patrol says it is investigating driver fatigue as a possible contributing factor in the crash.

Fifty-two people have now died on Wyoming roads this year. That's slightly fewer than the pace of the past two years.