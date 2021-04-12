Two people die in separate Fremont County crashes

Two people died over the weekend in separate crashes in Fremont County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

The first crash occurred on Friday evening west of Fort Washakie on the Wind River Reservation. Kylee Juneau, 28, was driving on North Fork Road just after 5 p.m. when her car drifted off the road to the right. She overcorrected back to the left, causing the car to roll several times, the highway patrol reported.

She was not wearing a seat belt. The patrol is investigating driver inattention as a possible contributing factor to the crash.

The next night, a 43-year-old man died in an unrelated Fremont County crash. In that wreck, Tyler Spencer was heading north on Wyoming Highway 789 near Shoshoni when he lost control and drove off the left side of the road. The vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest in a ditch, the highway patrol reported.

Spencer was wearing a seat belt. The highway patrol is investigating speed as a possible contributing factor to the crash.

