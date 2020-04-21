Two people die in separate Wyoming crashes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two people have died in separate crashes on Wyoming roads, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.

The first crash, which occurred Saturday, left a Jackson man dead. The second, which took place Monday, killed a Torrington man.

Saturday's crash took place shortly before 2 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26 near Dubois. A 2004 Jeep Cherokee was heading east when it crossed the center line and drove off the left side of the road. The Jeep's driver, identified as 57-year-old Scott Wright, overcorrected to the right, colliding with a 2010 Ford Edge heading in the opposite direction.

Wright, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The driver of the Ford, 37-year-old Lander resident Daisy Ray, was taken by helicopter to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper for treatment of unspecified injuries, the highway patrol said. Three children in the Ford were also hospitalized with injures.

The highway patrol says it is investigating driver inattention and speeding by Wright as possible contributing factors.

The second crash occurred around 11:59 p.m. Saturday on Wyoming Highway 154 near Torrington. A 2001 GMC Yukon was headed south when it drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected to the left and flipped.