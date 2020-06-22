Two people in intensive care as southwest Wyoming coronavirus outbreak grows

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people in Uinta County are in intensive care after contracting COVID-19 amid a coronavirus outbreak that continues to grow.

The southwest Wyoming county recorded 17 new cases over the weekend, all but one of which comes from the Evanston area, according to an announcement from Uinta County Public Health. That brings the county's total to 118.

Three people have been hospitalized, two of which are still being treated. Both of those patients — one is over 60, the other is younger than that — are in intensive care.

On June 1, the county had reported nine confirmed cases of coronavirus. Since then, cases have spiked, enough so that Uinta ranks third for cases among all Wyoming counties, despite only ranking 10th in population.

Health officials there say many of the cases can be traced back to parties and gatherings held over Memorial Day Weekend or the weekend following.

"They are contacts of either those who tested positive following those nights, or are contacts of contacts of those who tested positive," the county health department said in its update. "It seems that there has been pre-symptomatic transmission — where the person did not yet feel sick, but worked, or gathered with friends, and inadvertently passed the virus on."