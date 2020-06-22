Two people in intensive care as southwest Wyoming coronavirus outbreak grows

Two people in Uinta County are in intensive care after contracting COVID-19 amid a coronavirus outbreak that continues to grow.
The southwest Wyoming county recorded 17 new cases over the weekend, all but one of which comes from the Evanston area, according to an announcement from Uinta County Public Health. That brings the county's total to 118.
Three people have been hospitalized, two of which are still being treated. Both of those patients — one is over 60, the other is younger than that — are in intensive care.
On June 1, the county had reported nine confirmed cases of coronavirus. Since then, cases have spiked, enough so that Uinta ranks third for cases among all Wyoming counties, despite only ranking 10th in population.
Health officials there say many of the cases can be traced back to parties and gatherings held over Memorial Day Weekend or the weekend following.
"They are contacts of either those who tested positive following those nights, or are contacts of contacts of those who tested positive," the county health department said in its update. "It seems that there has been pre-symptomatic transmission — where the person did not yet feel sick, but worked, or gathered with friends, and inadvertently passed the virus on."
Some of the newest cases are close contacts of people who were known to be infected, according to Uinta County Public Health. But many had no direct link to previously identified positive cases.
"This is certainly a time for caution in our community. Social distancing and mask-wearing do a lot to reduce the risk of transmission," the health department said in its update. "Doing some personal risk evaluation before going to gatherings is wise, but also thinking about those who you regularly come into contact with also is responsible and important."
The growth in cases in Uinta County is one of the main drivers of a statewide spike in cases. Last week, the state hit its highest 10-day average for confirmed cases — topping the numbers experienced during the earlier weeks and months of the pandemic.
As of Monday morning, Wyoming had recorded 1,997 cases, of which 947 were laboratory-confirmed and 250 were probable. Twenty people have died.
