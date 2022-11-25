Two property tax relief bills to advance to statehouse

In an effort to help burdened Wyoming homeowners, a committee of lawmakers this week voted to sponsor two bills aimed at property tax relief.

The first was a constitutional amendment draft proposed by Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson. If passed, it would allow lawmakers to make residences their own tax class, lower the assessment rate for residential properties as well as pave the way for additional property tax exemptions.

The Wyoming Constitution currently groups residential, agricultural and commercial property under the same tax class.

The proposed amendment would allow the state give certain residents exemptions without affecting the money it makes from commercial and agricultural property taxes.

One possibility would be the so-called "homestead" exemption, Yin said.

“The idea would be, if you live in a home and you are a permanent homeowner in Wyoming, after a certain amount of time, you actually get a tax break on your residential property,” he said.

Lawmakers voted to add in language that would allow for the statehouse to approve caps on property tax assessment increases, too.

The statehouse would have to pass additional legislation to enact those exemptions or caps.

Because it’s a constitutional amendment, it would require at least a two-thirds vote from each chamber of the Legislature to pass. Then it would be put to a public vote during the next election.

There were some concerns that lumping all three options would make the bill harder to pass.

“You can guarantee there will be plenty of opposition to this if it’s on the ballot,” said Sen. Case Case, R-Lander.

After making significant amendments, the committee also voted to sponsor a bill changing eligibility requirements for both the county-optional and state property tax refund programs.

Under the bill, the programs would be open to any households earning less than or equal to 125% of the statewide median income, or the median income in their county of residence — whichever is higher.

It would also require beneficiaries of the program to have lived in Wyoming for nine months of the tax year they're requesting the refund for.

In order to qualify for either refund, applicants would not be able to own more than $150,000 in households assets.

Lawmakers considered another proposal to implement a cap on property tax assessment increases at 3%, but that was abandoned in favor of adding the cap option in the proposed constitutional amendment.

Later in the meeting, a working group of lawmakers — which includes Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, and Sen. Tom James, R-Green River — presented a bill to fund a study on what it would look like to change Wyoming to an acquisition value-based property tax system.

In broad strokes, the model would make it so the state would no longer tax your home based on its current assessment value, but the value when it became yours.

Lawmakers voted to table that bill draft, but indicated support for the draft being brought back by individual lawmakers during the legislative session, which starts in January.