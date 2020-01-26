Two recent events have sparked new conversations about improving race relations in Riverton. But will they result in more than talk?

Although Gard said it’s “good to go back and understand” history, he’d like to move beyond what happened in the past and focus on solutions to present-day concerns or problems and not dwell on the past.

“Let’s stop talking about the bad things that happened and (instead) about how I could help you,” he said, adding that the two tribes also bear some responsibility in coming up with solutions.

One of the biggest challenges for those working to increase understanding across racial lines will be to get those who aren’t already aware of misconceptions — or don’t believe they exist — to participate in these discussions, Howard said. Part of the responsibility also sits with the area’s Indigenous people.

He said Natives Americans who live in and around Riverton need to make an effort to involve themselves in community affairs — despite concerns they may have about not being welcomed — to show that they want to be engaged and contribute to the city’s successes.

Though recognition of history and raising awareness through walks and other events is needed, said Rep. Andi Clifford, D-Fort Washakie, who is also a Northern Arapaho citizen, moving past conversations about race relations to substantive changes will require involvement of tribal and city leaders. She also gave remarks at the walk.