Two Uinta County residents in intensive care as Wyoming coronavirus spike continues

The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed 27 new coronavirus cases Monday afternoon — matching the state’s highest single-day total.
The increase is part of a recent uptick of case numbers in Wyoming. Three of the state’s five largest single-day increases in total cases — including both confirmed and probable cases — have come in the last five days. In June, Wyoming is averaging 12.8 confirmed cases and 14.9 total cases per day, both of which are record highs.
The state has averaged 20.3 total cases per day over the last 10 days, matching Wyoming’s highest 10-day average yet.
Six new probable cases — close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 — were added Monday. The combined 33 cases are the second most recorded in one day. (On April 8, the day the state debuted probable numbers, 82 total cases were introduced.)
Of Wyoming’s 27 new confirmed cases, 10 came from Uinta County, which now has 120. Two people in the county are in intensive care after contracting COVID-19 amid the growing outbreak there.
The southwest Wyoming county recorded 17 new cases over the weekend, all but one of which came from the Evanston area, according to an announcement from Uinta County Public Health.
Three people have been hospitalized, two of which are still being treated. Both of those patients — one is over 60, the other is younger — are in intensive care.
On June 1, the county had reported nine confirmed cases of coronavirus. Since then, cases have spiked, enough so that Uinta ranks third for cases among all Wyoming counties, despite only ranking 10th in population.
Health officials there say many of the cases can be traced back to parties and gatherings held over Memorial Day Weekend or the weekend following.
“They are contacts of either those who tested positive following those nights, or are contacts of contacts of those who tested positive,” the county health department said in its update. “It seems that there has been pre-symptomatic transmission — where the person did not yet feel sick, but worked, or gathered with friends, and inadvertently passed the virus on.”
Some of the newest cases are close contacts of people who were known to be infected, according to Uinta County Public Health. But many had no direct link to previously identified positive cases.
“This is certainly a time for caution in our community. Social distancing and mask-wearing do a lot to reduce the risk of transmission,” the health department said in its update. “Doing some personal risk evaluation before going to gatherings is wise, but also thinking about those who you regularly come into contact with also is responsible and important.”
The growth in cases in Uinta County is one of the main drivers of a statewide spike in cases. Last week, the state hit its highest 10-day average for confirmed cases — topping the numbers experienced during the earlier weeks and months of the pandemic.
As of Monday afternoon, Wyoming had recorded 1,230 cases, of which 974 were laboratory-confirmed and 256 were probable. Twenty people have died.
The state’s record of 27 confirmed cases in a day was initially set May 6.
While testing has become more available in Wyoming, state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said last week that the recent uptick is not merely a result of added testing.
