Two Uinta County residents in intensive care as Wyoming coronavirus spike continues

On June 1, the county had reported nine confirmed cases of coronavirus. Since then, cases have spiked, enough so that Uinta ranks third for cases among all Wyoming counties, despite only ranking 10th in population.

Health officials there say many of the cases can be traced back to parties and gatherings held over Memorial Day Weekend or the weekend following.

“They are contacts of either those who tested positive following those nights, or are contacts of contacts of those who tested positive,” the county health department said in its update. “It seems that there has been pre-symptomatic transmission — where the person did not yet feel sick, but worked, or gathered with friends, and inadvertently passed the virus on.”

Some of the newest cases are close contacts of people who were known to be infected, according to Uinta County Public Health. But many had no direct link to previously identified positive cases.