Two Wyoming hunters face nearly $15,000 in fines for wildlife violations

Two Wyoming men were convicted of multiple wildlife violations and fined nearly $15,000 after an investigation by Game and Fish found they illegally hunted and transported elk and birds in Sweetwater County.

The Wyoming Fish and Wildlife Department originally zeroed in on Justin Chewning and Steven Macy for possible waste of bird game, according to a Wednesday news release. With some exceptions, state law forbids hunters from killing wildlife but not using edible parts of it for food.

During that investigation, authorities determined the men illegally killed adult bull elk in Elk Hunt Area 100 in October 2019, which encompasses part of Sweetwater County and slivers of Sublette and Fremont counties. Chewning and Macy hunted and tagged the elk between Oct. 1 and Oct. 6 of that year, the release said, despite the fact the hunting season didn’t begin in the area until Oct. 8. The state also limits the number of people who are allowed to hunt in Elk Hunt Area 100 — people have to obtain specific licenses to do so.

Investigators eventually found the carcass of one of the illegally hunted elk. Through DNA analysis, the Game and Fish Department’s Forensics Laboratory matched it to the skull and antlers of one of the animals in Chewning’s possession, according to the release.

The lab determined there was a "1 in 5 billion chance" the skull and antlers belonged to a different animal, the release said.

On Oct. 4 of 2020, the men killed and tagged a black mule deer in Sublette County, according to Game and Fish. Later that day, Chewning and Macy killed and tagged two more elk in Elk Hunt Area 100. Again, hunting season didn't begin in the region until Oct. 8.

Game and Fish authorities collaborated with Green River police on the investigation, according to the release.

Chewning pleaded guilty to three of 10 charges against him. Those included taking big game without a license or during a closed season, and transferring a license. Chewning was ordered to pay $8,585 in fines and restitution. He can’t hunt or fish for 15 years, the release said.

Macy pleaded no contest to three of seven charges, all of which were for hunting big game without a license or during a closed season. Macy must pay $7,140 in fines and restitution, and is prohibited from hunting and fishing for two years.

All animals found recovered in the investigation — as well as the rifle used to hunt them — were seized by the state, according to the release.

