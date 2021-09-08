 Skip to main content
Two Wyoming school districts adopt optional quarantine policy
Virus Outbreak Scramble for Tests

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

Public schools in Lander will no longer require students who are exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine at home, according to a written statement from the district’s superintendent.

The school district is at least the second in Wyoming to modify its quarantine policies amid a statewide surge in cases. That shift is not consistent with guidance from the Wyoming Department of Health.

Under the Lander schools’ new policy, “Any staff member or student who is identified as a close contact with a positive case while one of the persons is unmasked will have two options: 1) Quarantine at home per current guidelines, or 2) wear a mask fully covering mouth and nose at all times except when eating or drinking while at school for the same duration as current guidelines.”

Trustees for Fremont County School District 1 approved the new policy at a Tuesday night board meeting, district spokesperson Matt Jacobson confirmed.

The Star-Tribune asked for a copy of the exact policy or resolution trustees voted on. The district has not provided those documents, though Jacobson confirmed trustees were provided a written description of the policy they voted on.

Students and staff who are symptomatic for the virus or who test positive will be required to isolate at home, and won’t be permitted to return to school until they are symptom-free.

“These options will allow us to keep most kids in school, while giving parents, students, and staff choices to make regarding either avoiding quarantine, or managing quarantine,” superintendent Dave Barker wrote in a statement Wednesday.

The change mirrors an optional quarantine policy passed last week by the Lovell school district, which made close-contact quarantines optional for students after 60 individuals were quarantined from exposure to the same three people, according to a report from the Wyoming News Exchange.

The shift is “inconsistent” with Wyoming Department of Health guidance to school districts on what to do if a student or staff member comes in contact with someone positive for COVID-19, department spokesperson Kim Deti said via email.

The World Health Organization has announced Covid-19 is likely “here to stay with us.” Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

“Quarantine for close contacts of people who tested positive is important for people who do not have obvious symptoms because some people can be infected without symptoms and may still be able to spread the virus,” she said. “Someone can be infectious in the day or two before they have symptoms. So they can spread the virus before they realize they are ill.”

Between Aug. 24 and Sept. 7, 358 students and 60 staff at Wyoming public schools tested positive for COVID-19, Deti said.

While no state agency is actively tracking K-12 cases and quarantines by school or district, the health department is able to derive the number of positive student and staff cases from self-reported information in case interviews and positive test results.

The expectations for when close-contacts of those positive cases must quarantine have evolved since the start of last school year. Now, fully vaccinated individuals who don’t show symptoms after virus exposure aren’t required to quarantine.

Quarantines are also not required if both the COVID-19 positive individual and their close contact were wearing masks at the time.

However, if a student is not masked and is exposed to someone who later tests positive for the virus, they are expected to be sent home from school and quarantine for 14 days, according to a flowchart provided by the health department.

The Wyoming Department of Health has authority to issue quarantine and isolation orders, but “prosecution is a local decision,” Deti added.

The department also has authority to temporarily close a facility if there is a clear threat to the public, though there are no plans to take such a measure, Deti said.

She added that masks and vaccination are still recommended, though children under 12 years old have not yet been approved to receive any COVID-19 vaccination as federal officials await results from child-specific clinical trials.

Wyoming had the highest proportion of in-person students in the nation last school year, an achievement state and local infectious disease experts credit to a universal K-12 mask requirement. Gov. Mark Gordon in early August declared his office would not issue a similar requirement this academic year, deferring instead to local school boards.

The majority of Wyoming’s 48 school districts began the academic year with a mask-optional policy, though several have reversed course in recent days as cases and quarantines continue to mount.

Districts in Laramie, Jackson, Sheridan and Torrington have all adopted mask requirements since classes began.

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

