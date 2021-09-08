Two Wyoming school districts adopt optional quarantine policy

“These options will allow us to keep most kids in school, while giving parents, students, and staff choices to make regarding either avoiding quarantine, or managing quarantine,” superintendent Dave Barker wrote in a statement Wednesday.

The change mirrors an optional quarantine policy passed last week by the Lovell school district, which made close-contact quarantines optional for students after 60 individuals were quarantined from exposure to the same three people, according to a report from the Wyoming News Exchange.

The shift is “inconsistent” with Wyoming Department of Health guidance to school districts on what to do if a student or staff member comes in contact with someone positive for COVID-19, department spokesperson Kim Deti said via email.

“Quarantine for close contacts of people who tested positive is important for people who do not have obvious symptoms because some people can be infected without symptoms and may still be able to spread the virus,” she said. “Someone can be infectious in the day or two before they have symptoms. So they can spread the virus before they realize they are ill.”

Between Aug. 24 and Sept. 7, 358 students and 60 staff at Wyoming public schools tested positive for COVID-19, Deti said.