Two Yellowstone wolf pups killed after being struck by vehicle

A vehicle has struck and killed two wolf pups in Yellowstone National Park, the park announced announced Wednesday.

The pups, a black male and female, were struck around sunset on Nov. 19 on the road between Tower Junction and Northeast Entrance, the park said.

The wolves belonged to the Junction Butte Pack, which the park called one of the most frequently observed packs in the park. The pack's territory sits between Tower Junction and Lamar Valley.

A park scientist said the pack's exposure to humans earlier this year might have been a factor in the pups' deaths.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This summer, some visitors got too close to the wolves and their den, which was near a popular hiking trail, to take their photos. Other visitors illegality entered a closed area to get near the animals, the park said.

The pups, having grown used to the hikers, came close to visitors along a road. Staff attempted to haze the animals several times to make them more wary of humans and roads, but were never fully successful, the park said.