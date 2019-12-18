Two Yellowstone wolf pups killed after being struck by vehicle

A vehicle has struck and killed two wolf pups in Yellowstone National Park, the park announced announced Wednesday.
The pups, a black male and female, were struck around sunset on Nov. 19 on the road between Tower Junction and Northeast Entrance, the park said.
The wolves belonged to the Junction Butte Pack, which the park called one of the most frequently observed packs in the park. The pack's territory sits between Tower Junction and Lamar Valley.
A park scientist said the pack's exposure to humans earlier this year might have been a factor in the pups' deaths.
This summer, some visitors got too close to the wolves and their den, which was near a popular hiking trail, to take their photos. Other visitors illegality entered a closed area to get near the animals, the park said.
The pups, having grown used to the hikers, came close to visitors along a road. Staff attempted to haze the animals several times to make them more wary of humans and roads, but were never fully successful, the park said.
“Having studied these pups since birth, I believe their exposure to, and fearlessness of people and roads could have been a factor in their death,” said Yellowstone’s senior wolf biologist Doug Smith. “Visitors must protect wolves from becoming habituated to people and roads. Stay at least 100 yards from wolves, never enter a closed area, and notify a park ranger of others who are in violation of these rules.”
Yellowstone law enforcement is investigating the incident.