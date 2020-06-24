U.S. Justice Department ‘actively monitoring’ Wyoming health orders

Wyoming’s orders and those issued by counties will be subject to that scrutiny, Klaassen wrote Jones and Brophy. He did not describe seeing an overreach by local or state government, however.

“While we are actively monitoring for similar potential constitutional violations [to those experienced by the two religious organizations], the Department is also being careful not to unduly interfere in the judgment of the various states when it comes to public health, particularly where they are exercising authorities expressly reserved to them,” Klaassen wrote. “Private citizens are free to pursue their own avenues for redress … but the Department is mindful of the legitimate role of the states in responding to the public health challenges posed by COVID-19.”

Brophy appeared to disagree with Klaassen. “The County believes that under state statutory authority, government may ‘take’ away livelihoods, in the interests of protecting community health,” he wrote Klaassen in a letter printed on The Wyoming Net on May 13.

The topic came up in the recent special session when Sen. Cheri Steinmetz (R-Lingle) sought to declare emergency closures “regulatory takings.” The state, she maintained, needs to make these businesses whole for their economic losses because “we have created the situation.”