Ucross announces guests for summer arts festival

Ucross, the artists’ retreat near Sheridan, will on Aug. 28 host an evening of free live music, prose and art for its first-ever summer arts festival.

Musician Jalan Crossland is slated to perform, according to a Thursday news release. The Ten Sleep native is known for his bluegrass and country music, receiving a Wyoming Governor’s Arts Award in 2013.

Crossland has held two artists residencies at Ucross, the release said.

The festival will also bring in Cherokee novelist Brandon Hobson for a reading. Hobson earned Ucross’s Fellowship for Native American Writers in 2021, which includes a four-week artists residency, a living stipend and the chance to show off work to the public.

Hobson published his latest novel, “The Removed” last year, which follows a Cherokee family as they come to grips with the death of their son. The book won a Western Heritage Award, which is an honor from the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.

Hobson will be also visiting Sheridan College’s Kooi Library at noon on Aug. 25 for another reading and discussion. The event is free to attend, and no registration is required.

Festival goers will receive a copy of a piece of art Ucross commissioned by painter Savannah LeCornu. LeCornu, who is of Nez Perce, First Nations Nisag’a, Haida and Athabascan heritage, is a recipient of Ucross’s Fellowship for Native American Visual Artists.

The festival will take place at Ucross’s park, located east of its ranch. Food and drink trucks will be available. Tickets for the festival are free, but limited. To register, visit ucross.org.

Ucross will be hosting more events in the in days leading up to the festival, the release indicated, though further details have not been announced.

Ucross is known for its artist residency program, which brings creatives to its campus for two to six weeks. They stay for free, giving them the opportunity to have a private, peaceful place to work and other artists to soundboard ideas with. Ucross has room for up to 10 resident artists at a time — typically four visual artists, four writers and two composers. Around 100 people take part in the program a year.

The festival is one of several new undertakings by the organization. In June, Ucross announced a campaign to raise money for, among other things, a new performing arts building and renovations to its art gallery. Since it started privately raising money for the projects in 2021, Ucross has met more than half of its $5 million goal.

