Uinta County authorizes land sale for detention center

Immigration Prison

Workers carry wire mesh in July 2006 while building the Willacy County Immigration Detention Center in Texas. Uinta County has authorized a land sale for the construction of an immigration detention center.

 Associated Press

EVANSTON (WNE) — The Uinta County Commission Chambers were again full for the regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21, when commissioners voted unanimously to pass a land transfer resolution authorizing the transfer of approximately 63 acres of county property located adjacent to the Bear River State Park to CoreCivic for the intended purpose of constructing an immigration detention/processing center.

A Memorandum of Terms regarding the property sale between the county and CoreCivic lists the purchase price as $5,000 per acre. At that rate, the total purchase price of 63 acres would be $315,000.

The project remains contingent on CoreCivic securing a contract for the facility from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to Uinta County Attorney Loretta Howieson-Kallas, the price the county paid for the land when purchasing it from the state about a decade ago was approximately $550 per acre.

