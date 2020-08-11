You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Uinta County man becomes 29th Wyomingite to die from COVID-19
View Comments
breaking top story

Uinta County man becomes 29th Wyomingite to die from COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 NIAID-RML via AP

A Uinta County man has died after contracting the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.

The older man had health conditions that are recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness from the virus, the agency said in a press release. He had been hospitalized.

Twenty-nine Wyoming people have died after contracting the virus since the coronavirus pandemic emerged here in March.

Uinta County was the site of surge in cases that began in June. At the first of that month, the county had only nine cases. Three weeks later, it's cases total had risen to 120.

At the time, health officials there said many of the new cases can be traced back to parties and gatherings held over Memorial Day Weekend or the weekend following.

As of Tuesday morning, Uinta County had 231 confirmed cases and 46 probable cases, according to health department. That was the fifth most among all Wyoming counties. Uinta ranks 10th in the state for population.

Wyoming has recorded 2,565 confirmed cases and 477 probable cases. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News