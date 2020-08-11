Uinta County man becomes 29th Wyomingite to die from COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Uinta County man has died after contracting the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.

The older man had health conditions that are recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness from the virus, the agency said in a press release. He had been hospitalized.

Twenty-nine Wyoming people have died after contracting the virus since the coronavirus pandemic emerged here in March.

Uinta County was the site of surge in cases that began in June. At the first of that month, the county had only nine cases. Three weeks later, it's cases total had risen to 120.

At the time, health officials there said many of the new cases can be traced back to parties and gatherings held over Memorial Day Weekend or the weekend following.

As of Tuesday morning, Uinta County had 231 confirmed cases and 46 probable cases, according to health department. That was the fifth most among all Wyoming counties. Uinta ranks 10th in the state for population.

Wyoming has recorded 2,565 confirmed cases and 477 probable cases.

