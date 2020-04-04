Uncertainty surrounds the 2020 football season, but Wyoming is cautiously optimistic

What the coronavirus outbreak looks like by then is anybody’s guess, but safety remains the top priority. Schools could be taking a huge risk if they’re trying to cram tens of thousands of fans into their stadiums by early September, which would be the exact opposite of social distancing that doctors and health officials are recommending as the best way to stem the spread of a virus that has no proven treatment or vaccine.

How government officials choose to proceed at that point will likely decide if any football games are played this fall, but Burman said he isn’t “to the point of panic yet” when it comes to the possibility of the entire season being canceled. Burman said some of his optimism comes from a conversation he had with an unnamed NFL executive earlier this week.

“I asked him, 'Are you guys planning for a football season or are you making alternative plans?’” Burman said. “His comment to me was we’re planning to start football in September but probably no preseason games. He said that’s one of the options on the table. So that made me feel better. If the NFL isn’t playing, it’s hard to imagine the NCAA is going to play.

“The good news is we’re in early April, so we basically have four months before August 1.”