Unemployment claims climb by nearly 5,000 in Wyoming

People can file an unemployment claim based on the first letter of their last name. If their last name begins with a letter between A and M, they can file a claim on Monday, Wednesday or before noon on Fridays. If their last name begins with a letter from N through Z, they can file unemployment claims on Tuesdays, Thursdays or after noon on Fridays.

"As this pandemic progresses, it requires us to think and react quickly," Workforce Services Director Robin Sessions Cooley said in a statement last week. "We've also realized a need for an easier way to reset PIN and password codes for people filing online, so we've activated an email to simplify that process."

Workers filing for unemployment who need a password or PIN reset can now email the department at dwscspui.benefits@wyo.gov to avoid waiting on the phone. The email should include their name, the last four digits of their social security number, and their phone number.

These new changes have helped alleviate some of the stress on the filing system and reduced the number of people placed on hold, but the claims keep coming in at a record-high volume.