Unemployment claims in Wyoming surge amid fallout from coronavirus pandemic

The Department of Workforce Services has worked to adapt to the deluge of calls and applications. Callers have had to wait upward of three hours to reach a specialist, according to Ty Stockton, a spokesman for the agency.

In response, the agency has shifted several workers over to its claims division to process unemployment applications and answer phones. The agency has doubled the number of phone lines, too. But it's still not enough to meet the demand the workforce centers are facing, Stockton said.

"Right now there's a big increase in unemployment claims," Stockton said. "We're having to think quickly and move quickly. People are working harder and we have more people working on this."

A new change implemented Thursday by the department could help alleviate the stress on the filing system and reduce the number of people placed on hold.

The times you can file an unemployment claim will be based on the first letter of your last name. If your name begins with a letter between A and M you can file claims on Monday, Wednesday or before noon on Fridays. If your last name begins with a letter from N through Z, you file unemployment claims on Tuesdays, Thursdays or after noon on Fridays.