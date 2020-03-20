Unemployment claims jump amid coronavirus-related business closures in Wyoming

"The phone line is pretty well taxed," he said. "So we're trying to direct people to the website."

That website is wyui.wyo.gov.

Stockton said most people whose jobs have been eliminated or suspended amid the closure order would qualify for the unemployment insurance, as the beneifts are available to individuals who are unemployed through no fault of their own.

As far as the scope of the mandated shutdown, Gordon's order, made in conjunction with the state health officer, requires closed most "non-essential" establishments, while still allowing restaurants to offer delivery and curbside pick-up.

"In an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Wyoming Department of Health finds it necessary to protect the health of the public by implementing emergency measures to close all restaurants, bars, theaters, gymnasiums, child care facilities, K-12 schools, colleges, universities, and trade schools, in the State of Wyoming, with certain exceptions. This Order is effective immediately, and shall remain in effect until April 3, 2020," the order reads.