Unemployment in Wyoming down for the third month in a row

Wyoming’s unemployment rate has fallen for the third month in a row, according to data from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

Unemployment across the Cowboy State fell to 4.5% in September from 4.9% in August, the department reported in a Monday news release.

It’s also much lower compared to last year’s numbers — in September of 2020, the state unemployment rate was 5.7%.

David Bullard, a senior economist for the department, attributed the dip to more people dropping out of the workforce. The number of employed people is going down, but there hasn’t been much of a change in the number of people looking for jobs, he said.

He said labor markets in other parts of the country are experiencing the same trend.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For one, pandemic stimulus payments and unemployment benefits are leading many Americans to delay their job search, Bullard said. Meanwhile, with the economy reopening, people are spending more — leaving businesses especially desperate to hire.