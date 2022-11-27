University of Wyoming appoints new VP for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Zebadiah Hall, director of Cornell University’s Student Disability Services, has been named University of Wyoming’s first full-time vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, a release from UW states.

He will start at the university on Dec. 22, moving to Laramie from New York with his wife and their pet dachshund. His nomination, approved on Nov. 18, concludes a “nationwide search” that started in September 2021.

Hall is pursuing a Ph.D. “in leadership for the advancement of learning and service in higher education from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee, Wis.,” the release states. “As director of SDS at Cornell University, Hall transformed SDS from a medical model to a social model, building bridges with key campus partners and stakeholders within the state of New York and nationally.”

He also served as a chair on several groups and was a member of the university’s Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator team.

“The role of vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) for UW gives me the access to serve people in the university, town of Laramie and the state of Wyoming as one community comprised of many,” Hall said in the release. “There are some rich opportunities where DEI is needed to build bridges and strengthen support to break through so people know they belong and matter.”

Since April, Vice President for Student Affairs Kim Chestnut has served in what is now Hall’s position and helped lead the search for a new vice president.

“As a vice president, Hall will be a member of the president’s cabinet and serve as the primary point of contact in coordinating with the Native American Affairs Advisory Council; overseeing UW’s Black 14 initiatives; developing a campus climate response team; and working with campus partners on many other efforts,” the release said. “Those include a search equity adviser program; employee networks; and the Social Justice Research Center.”

A search firm was used by the small team, created by UW President Ed Seidel, to find Hall. Originally, his position was meant to be a chief diversity officer, but the team proposed that it be increased to a vice president position. Seidel was in favor of that idea and “garnered support from the Board of Trustees.”