University of Wyoming begins preparations for possible $35 million cut in coming years

The University of Wyoming is preparing to absorb $35 million in cuts in the coming years, reductions that are expected to hit every public agency here as state revenues continue to plummet.

Gov. Mark Gordon instructed agencies and the university to prepare for cuts, as the novel coronavirus and downturns in the coal and oil industries have taken huge bites out of the state's economy. The university is preparing for a 10 percent cut in each of the next two years, which amounts to $17.5 million annually. The cuts come four years after the last economic bust and the nearly $42 million in reductions that UW had to swallow as a result of that downturn.

“A reduction of this magnitude, coming after the $42 million reduction absorbed by the university in the 2016-18 biennium, is bound to have a very serious impact on this institution,” UW's incoming, newly hired president Ed Seidel said in a press release announcing the looming reductions. “We are working hard to develop a process that will prioritize the key components necessary for UW to continue fulfilling its land-grant education, research and service mission at the highest level possible.”

Earlier this month, Gordon announced looming, across-the-board budget cuts of 20 percent, the first step in overcoming a projected $1.5 billion drop in revenue expected to come over the next two years.