University of Wyoming, Central Wyoming College to move classes online starting Monday

School officials are still encouraging students to self-quarantine for two weeks once they leave campus.

The university does plan to have students on campus for the spring semester, which will begin Jan. 25, a week later than usual.

"Much as it has during the current fall semester, the university plans to offer a mix of in-person, hybrid and online classes," the announcement says.

But to prevent students from leaving campus and possibly becoming exposed to COVID-19 and returning with it, spring break has already been canceled.

In Riverton, Central Wyoming College will close its campus to the public Monday.

"We have been monitoring our dashboard as it has changed dramatically in the past 24 hours. Our state percent of positives has significantly increased (more than 20% now) in the past two weeks and our community healthcare systems are very stressed," Dr. Kathy Wells, the school's COVID-19 response leader, said in a release Wednesday.