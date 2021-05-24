 Skip to main content
University of Wyoming drops masking, distancing requirements
University of Wyoming drops masking, distancing requirements

  • Updated
Wyoming - New Mexico Football

Wyoming fans cheer from the student section during the Cowboys' homecoming win over New Mexico on Oct. 19, 2019, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 File, Star-Tribune

The University of Wyoming will no longer require anyone on campus to wear a face mask or to social distance, following state approval to do away with those measures. 

The university earlier this month announced masks would be optional indoors when social distancing can be kept. 

Beginning Monday, the measure will be optional in nearly all situations. Masks will still be required on campus transit, per a federal requirement. 

Trustees in March voted to "fully reopen" campus for the fall semester, meaning classes, extra curriculars and events would be in person and unmasked. 

The university won't require staff or students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 but is encouraging it. Vaccinated staff are even eligible for a prize raffle. 

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Health and education reporter

