University of Wyoming expects 20% enrollment drop

To get students to graduate faster, Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said this would be an ideal time to have full-time students pay a flat rate, regardless of the number of credits they take.

Theobald said that’s an idea likely to be addressed with the trustees in the near future.

“That is very much on the table — having a flat rate from 12 to 18 credits,” he said. “The flat fee is a good incentive to get students to take as many credits as possible and graduate from the university as soon as possible.”

President Ed Seidel, who’s taken the helm at UW this month, noted that COVID-19’s impacts on other areas of the economy is also likely to hurt students’ ability to pay for school.

“Unemployment is up and students are typically in service industries,” he said. “When I was a student, I worked at three Pizza Huts to pay my way through, and those jobs are not available to them right now.”

The decline in enrollment means a loss of more than $10 million in tuition revenue for UW.

The discussion of UW’s enrollment came Thursday during a meeting of the Wyoming’s Tomorrow task force, an education-focused committee that was the brainchild of Speaker of the House Steve Harshman, R-Casper.