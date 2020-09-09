University of Wyoming keeps campus locked down for five more days as it analyzes more testing data

The University of Wyoming extended its pause until Monday so it could "gather additional data about the prevalence of COVID-19 infection among the UW community," the school announced Wednesday afternoon.
“While we continue to detect new cases -- which is worrisome -- the pause has enabled us to effectively slow the spread of the virus,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a statement announcing the extension. “That provides some encouragement for our ability to resume our fall return plan, but only if what happened over Labor Day weekend does not result in a spike in cases.”
Seidel initially hit the pause button on the school's phased reopening plan last week, after the school confirmed five positive, symptomatic within a single day. That had been a previously established trigger. That pause expired Wednesday afternoon; in the hours before the pause extension was announced, the university reported 70 active cases associated with the UW community, only 14 of which are on campus. Fifty-three other students all have the virus currently, along with three UW employees.
One hundred and thirty people associated with UW are currently on a 14-day quarantine, per university data. Twenty-three of those are quarantining on campus.
This second delay, which will keep classes online and campus locked down for another five days, "is necessary for UW leaders to receive and analyze results from its on-campus testing program and external providers to understand the level of COVID-19 transmission over the Labor Day weekend," the school's statement said.
The school has had a slow and steady increase in cases in recent weeks, though most of the positives have been off-campus and there has yet to be a singular, large outbreak. The initial spike in cases was driven by off-campus parties, UW officials have said, which have prompted an internal investigation to determine if students broke university rules amid a global pandemic.
In the release announcing the pause, Seidel said that campus was "relatively safe." But he was critical of students off-campus who hadn't taken proper precautions.
“Unfortunately, it appears that some of our students off campus are not doing the same, based upon community observations and the relatively high number of cases among those students," he said. "If that situation doesn’t change, it seriously jeopardizes the opportunity to implement our full phased return plan for the fall semester.”
The news Wednesday is the latest change in course for UW as its leaders seek to keep students on campus and in class. Initially, the school extensively vetted and published a reopening plan that would allow for in-person classes from the jump, albeit with intensive testing, masking, social distancing and other tweaks to daily campus life.
That plan was then dropped in August for a phased reopening plan, which would see first-year UW students move onto campus and begin classes in early September, while the rest of the student body would return much later in the month.
The university is far from alone in hitting whitecaps as it seeks to reopen. There is no model for restarting classes in the middle of a pandemic that, at least in Albany County, is more widespread than it was six months ago, when UW switched to online classes virtually overnight.
Universities across the country have chafed at reopening plans. Some have moved entirely online, while many have slogged ahead with in-person learning.
For UW, the pandemic-driven alterations come as the school works to absorb $42 million in direct budget cuts, plus millions more in lost maintenance money. The state's economy has been hammered, both by the pandemic and because its near-total reliance on energy money has left it in the lurch as that industry craters. Not only is UW losing money from the state, but it's projected to lose more than $10 million from athletics -- that could rise depending on what happens with college basketball.
The good news for the school is that enrollment experienced a remarkable turnaround last month after Gov. Mark Gordon approved a plan to give students $3,250 for the fall semester, a significant stimulus program funded out of federal pandemic-response money. The enrollment boost helped shore up one revenue stream.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.