University of Wyoming looks to fill research, economic development role

The University of Wyoming is undergoing a transformation. The state’s sole four-year public school is being reshaped to meet broader goals and fit a smaller budget, but a key position in that transformation is about to be vacated.

Vice President for Research and Economic Development Edmund Synakowski will leave the university Aug. 30 to join the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

President Ed Seidel wished Synakowski well in a release earlier this month, but now leaders must fill a role integral to meeting the institution’s new goals.

“This is an incredibly important role at UW, going to the heart of a research-intensive university; helping to raise new revenue streams from federal agencies and corporate partnerships; and supporting our efforts to be an even stronger engine for innovation for the state,” Seidel said in a press release.

Gov. Mark Gordon instructed the university to trim 10% of its budget this summer — or roughly $42 million. The university plans to find at least $15 million by cutting academic programs, all of which are currently under review.

