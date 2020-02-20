University of Wyoming names three finalists for president

The University of Wyoming on Thursday released the names of its three finalists for the president's post after a months-long search.
They are:
- Gregory W. Bowman, dean of the West Virginia University College of Law;
- Edward Seidel, vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois System; and
- Daniel M. White, chancellor of the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.
The candidates are set to meet the campus community next week in Laramie. Bowman is scheduled to visit on Monday, Seidel on Tuesday and White on Wednesday.
All three finalists will also visit Casper for a public forum at Casper College's student union building. Bowman's forum will be held for an hour starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Seidel's is Wednesday at the same time, and White's is Thursday, also starting at 9 a.m.
The board will interview the three finalists during its executive session on Feb. 27. The school has also opened online surveys for the three candidates for input: Seidel's is here, Bowman's here and White's here.
Acting President Neil Theobald, who was promoted from his role as CFO, was vying for the permanent job but was not listed as a finalist. Theobald previously ran Temple University in Philadelphia.
Bowman has been dean of West Virginia's law school since 2015, having served an interim capacity since summer 2014, according to the school's website. He joined the West Virginia faculty in 2009. He previously was in private practice in Chicago, where he graduated from Northwestern University's law school.
Seidel's role within the University of Illinois system is to work "closely with the president of the U of I System to engage potential public and private partners and strengthen the links between higher education, research, and business to drive innovation and stimulate economic development across the state of Illinois," according to the school's website. Seidel has a PhD in astrophysics from Yale and has extensive background in computer science and physics research.
White has lead the University of Alaska Fairbanks since July 2017, according to the school's website. Before that, he was the school's head of academic affairs and research. He's been at the Alaska school since 1995, when he joined as a civil and environmental engineering professor. He, too, has a PhD -- in engineering from the University of Notre Dame.
The search for the university's next president has been ongoing since August, when a group of campus leaders, former state officials and various representatives from industries across the state were appointed to a search committee. The next month, that group held public meetings in Laramie and Casper to gather input. The university also retained a Georgia-based search firm and hired on former president Dick McGinity to help.
Several dozen candidates applied, and after the New Year, the search committee was narrowing the field to roughly a half-dozen. That group was then forwarded to the full board of trustees to select finalists. Before the release of the finalists' names Thursday morning, the applicants' identities had been kept confidential.
Under the university's timetable, the trustees "may" make a job offer to one of the finalists the week of March 2. The new president is expected to start by July 1. Theobald's interim tenure ends July 1, when the university's fiscal year begins.
Jason Wilkins, the president of the student government organization at UW, said in an email that he was "grateful" that he was included in the search process and that he was "excited for the candidates to come to campus."
"I think we have a strong field of finalists, and I look forward to meeting with each of them again on campus next week," said Ken Chestek, the chair of the Faculty Senate, who, with Wilkins, was a member of the search committee.
Donal O'Toole, the previous chair of the Faculty Senate who was critical of the trustees' handling of the previous presidency, said he was still hoping to do more research on the three finalists. He said he was "a little disappointed" that there was no diversity in the finalists, all of whom are white men.
The university's previous president, Laurie Nichols, had been the first woman to lead the school in its 120-year history.
The university announced it was parting ways with Nichols in March. The school did not offer an explanation at the time. Public documents released after media organizations including the Star-Tribune filed a lawsuit indicated Nichols was investigated prior to her departure for allegations of verbally abusing subordinates.
Nichols has denied those allegations and criticized the university for failing to speak with her as part of the investigation.
Nichols' dismissal -- and the silence around why -- drew the attention of others in the state. So, too, did the university's high rate of turnover: When she took over in spring 2016, Nichols was the fourth president in just three years. Her predecessor, Dick McGinity, took over in late 2013 after Bob Sternberg resigned after just 137 days in office.
In a pointed letter to the trustees in September, Gov. Mark Gordon said he hoped for a "durable and auspicious presidency" to come out of the search. He said the university had suffered a black eye after the Nichols and Sternberg sagas, and he advised the board to not hire a "familiar face." He referred to a supposed Einstein quote about how the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.
A message sent to Gordon's spokesman Thursday morning was not immediately returned.