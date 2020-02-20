University of Wyoming names three finalists for president

Several dozen candidates applied, and after the New Year, the search committee was narrowing the field to roughly a half-dozen. That group was then forwarded to the full board of trustees to select finalists. Before the release of the finalists' names Thursday morning, the applicants' identities had been kept confidential.

Under the university's timetable, the trustees "may" make a job offer to one of the finalists the week of March 2. The new president is expected to start by July 1. Theobald's interim tenure ends July 1, when the university's fiscal year begins.

Jason Wilkins, the president of the student government organization at UW, said in an email that he was "grateful" that he was included in the search process and that he was "excited for the candidates to come to campus."

"I think we have a strong field of finalists, and I look forward to meeting with each of them again on campus next week," said Ken Chestek, the chair of the Faculty Senate, who, with Wilkins, was a member of the search committee.

Donal O'Toole, the previous chair of the Faculty Senate who was critical of the trustees' handling of the previous presidency, said he was still hoping to do more research on the three finalists. He said he was "a little disappointed" that there was no diversity in the finalists, all of whom are white men.