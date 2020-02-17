University of Wyoming narrows presidential search to three finalists

The three finalists were selected by the school's board of trustees. The names were part of a group of semifinalists forwarded to the board by a search committee, which has been working since September and spent the first weeks of February narrowing the field. Several dozen people applied, officials previously said.

The search committee, led by former trustee John MacPherson, included former Gov. Matt Mead and various representatives from around campus and Wyoming. The group was aided by a Georgia-based search firm and former UW president Dick McGinity. The board initially budgeted $600,00 to hire the search firm, though Faculty Senate chair Ken Chestek said in September that the figure was high and didn't reflect what the firm would actually be paid.

The search began after the sudden announcement last March that Nichols would not continue as president. It was later revealed that the board had already negotiated a three-year renewal of Nichols' contract, which included a sizable raise for the widely popular president. Unbeknownst to the state -- and, Nichols says, to her -- a private law firm had quietly investigated her at the board's direction in the weeks before the March 25 announcement. The inquiry began after the board became aware of two complaints of verbal abuse made against Nichols between February 2018 and February 2019.

With the dismissal of Nichols, the university is looking for its fifth president in six years. The high turnover has not gone unnoticed; in September, Gov. Mark Gordon released a pointed letter to the board that called the presidential revolving door a "black eye" and advised the board to avoid hiring a "familiar face." He later said he thought the Nichols situation could've been handled better.

