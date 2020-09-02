University of Wyoming pauses return to in-person classes because of coronavirus cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Five University of Wyoming students tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday, causing the school to pause its phased return to the fall semester.

The school said earlier this week that five or more positive tests of students and employees in Laramie in a single day would trigger a pause lasting five business days, during which university officials will examine the outbreak and decide on next steps. That could mean a shift entirely to online learning for the semester, similar to what UW did in the spring during the initial onset of the pandemic in Wyoming.

Students have been told to shelter in place during the pause and only interact with people in their “pod” — in other words, students who share their floor, if they live in a dorm, or those who live in the same dwelling as them. All courses will be held online during the pause, and in-person activities are suspended, unless specific exceptions have been granted.

The five-day period ends Sept. 9, two days after the school was expected to resume some in-person learning. All fall courses that were planning to be held in person were expected to do so by Sept. 28. The school had initially planned to begin the semester in person, but instead, online learning began Aug. 24 as part of the phased return.