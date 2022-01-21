University of Wyoming provides students, employees with KN95 masks

The University of Wyoming distributed free high-quality masks to community members in preparation for the start of the spring semester, which started last week.

When it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19, any mask helps. But respirators offer the most protection, according to recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

People are increasingly looking to respirators to help them fend off the highly contagious omicron variant. The new strain of COVID-19 has spread rapidly through the U.S. since the holidays, including in Wyoming, where it is causing nearly all of the new COVID-19 infections.

It’s spread so quickly, in fact, that the University of Wyoming ditched plans to conduct a back-to-school mass COVID test when students and employees returned to campus this month. The school will still test a random sample of people each week.

The university has provided KN95 masks, one kind of respirator, to students and staff in an effort to boost protection.

“While many people experience mild symptoms, that is not the case for all people, and many within the UW community live with people who are at high risk or are at high risk themselves,” University of Wyoming president Ed Seidel said in a news release Jan 15. “Probably the most important thing we can do right now to protect those people — and to avoid quarantine and isolation for many of us — is to wear better masks.”

KN95s and other respirator masks are meant to be disposable, but they’re safe to reuse if they’re left to sit for a few days, according to the CDC.

In most circumstances, university community members are required to wear masks indoors when they can’t practice social distancing. That rule will stay in place until at least mid-February, when the school’s board of trustees reconvenes.

Cases have surged in Wyoming since the beginning of the month. The state set new daily records for infections on both Wednesday and Friday, and health officials say more high marks could be set before the surge peaks in the coming weeks.

