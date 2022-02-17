University of Wyoming to lift mask mandate Monday

The University of Wyoming will officially lift its indoor mask requirement for most buildings on Monday.

The rule, which requires students and employees to mask inside when social distancing isn’t possible, has been in place since the school year started in August.

UW’s board of trustees voted to ditch the mandate it in its monthly meeting Wednesday.

Masks are still required in the school’s Early Care and Education Center, as well as places on campus dedicated to medical care — like health clinics — and on the university’s public buses.

Anyone who has an office on campus can still require visitors to wear masks, too, the school said in a news release Wednesday.

“We continue to recommend masks as a way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community but, by action of the board, we are moving to a new phase in the pandemic that will not include a mask requirement in most indoor spaces, including classrooms,” university President Ed Seidel said in the release.

The decision came after several other colleges and universities around the country relaxed their own masking protocols.

In a February report to UW’s administration, the school’s COVID-19 advisory group supported easing the mandate, citing falling infections among community members. It wanted students and employees to stay masked in the classroom, however.

“The exposure risk is greatest there because of the duration. You’re sitting in class from anywhere from 50 minutes to an hour-and-a-half,” said David Jones, who leads the committee. Jones is dean of UW’s College of Health Sciences.

A vote by board members Wednesday to keep masks on in the classroom failed 5-6. A subsequent vote limiting the rule to just the childhood center, medical settings and public transit passed 9-11.

Since the start of the school year, there’s been a growing push to repeal the mandate at UW.

Hunter Swilling, head of the school’s associated students group, said a recent survey showed 63% of students supported lifting restrictions. In that survey, about 74% of students reported being either partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The board of the trustees considered relaxing the mandate in December. But that was back when the omicron variant, a new strain of COVID-19, had just started spreading in the United States. Seeing another potential spike on the horizon, the board elected to keep the rule in place until February.

Early research suggests the omicron variant is more transmissible than other known strains of the virus, but tends to cause less serious infections.

Since early January, omicron’s been the leading cause for new COVID-19 infections in Wyoming, according to the state Department of Health.

It was causing so many infections, in fact, that the school decided against mass-testing its students and staff after when they returned from winter break.

“There’s already good reason to believe that the virus, particularly the Omicron variant, is widespread in our community,” Seidel said in a Jan. 7 news release.

The university is staying the course with surveillance testing. For now, 3% of the school community is tested for COVID-19 every week.

As of Monday, there were 14 known active cases of the coronavirus at UW. That included five employees, six on-campus students on campus and three off-campus students.

