University of Wyoming to move classes online starting Monday

The University of Wyoming will move all classes online beginning Monday, amid soaring COVID-19 cases on campus and within the community-at-large.
The university announced the change Wednesday. Students had already been told to prepare to switch to online classes Nov. 23, ahead of Thanksgiving break, but the daily influx of new cases has led the university to start online classes a week earlier than planned.
"The recent surge in cases among students and employees -- there were 337 active cases reported Tuesday, up from 174 the week before -- prompted the decision to move to Phase 4 a week earlier," the release says.
Students who must stay on campus will still be permitted to and will still be routinely tested for COVID-19, though no testing will be conducted during the week of Thanksgiving.
Final exams during the week of Dec. 7 will also be conducted online.
Wyoming's sole four-year public university had already planned to shift to online learning following Thanksgiving to prevent students from potentially becoming infected while visiting family and then bringing the virus back to campus.
School officials are still encouraging students who do return home for the holiday to self quarantine for two weeks once they leave campus.
Support Local Journalism
The university does plan to have students on campus for the spring semester, which will begin Jan. 25, a week later than usual.
"Much as it has during the current fall semester, the university plans to offer a mix of in-person, hybrid and online classes," the announcement says.
But to prevent students from leaving campus and possibly becoming exposed to COVID-19 and returning with it, spring break has already been cancelled.
The pandemic across Wyoming has continually worsened since late September. Cases plateaued in Wyoming in late spring before beginning a spike in mid-June. As a result, state health officials decided against their plans to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions.
Cases tapered off somewhat in August but surged in September to levels previously unseen in Wyoming. That trend continued into October and November, with the state setting new highs for cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state's residents to wear them.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.