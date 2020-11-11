University of Wyoming to move classes online starting Monday

School officials are still encouraging students who do return home for the holiday to self quarantine for two weeks once they leave campus.

The university does plan to have students on campus for the spring semester, which will begin Jan. 25, a week later than usual.

"Much as it has during the current fall semester, the university plans to offer a mix of in-person, hybrid and online classes," the announcement says.

But to prevent students from leaving campus and possibly becoming exposed to COVID-19 and returning with it, spring break has already been cancelled.

The pandemic across Wyoming has continually worsened since late September. Cases plateaued in Wyoming in late spring before beginning a spike in mid-June. As a result, state health officials decided against their plans to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions.

Cases tapered off somewhat in August but surged in September to levels previously unseen in Wyoming. That trend continued into October and November, with the state setting new highs for cases, hospitalizations and deaths.