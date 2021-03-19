University of Wyoming will allow in-person classes after spring break

The University of Wyoming will continue to offer in-person learning after students return from spring break thanks to the ongoing decline in COVID-19 cases and the growing availability of vaccines to protect against the virus, the school announced Friday.

UW officials had planned to ask students to leave the university residence halls and not return after spring break, which begins March 31 and lasts one week. Instead, some faculty members may continue to offer face-to-face classes or switch to that option, the university said in an announcement. Living in the dorms will also be allowed through the semester's end.

The school will continue to require masks, social distancing and testing for the virus.

“The very positive outcome of our ongoing measures to manage the spread of the virus, combined with the faster-than-expected rollout and acceptance of vaccines, has allowed us to make this change for those who’d like to remain on campus after spring break,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a statement. “We realize that many students, based on our original plan, have already made plans to go elsewhere and complete the semester online. They definitely will be able to do so. But, conditions have improved to the point that, for those who’d like to continue with a campus experience, we’re able to welcome them to stay.”