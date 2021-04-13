Unseasonably cold spring storm could bring near-record lows to central Wyoming

An unseasonably cold spring storm is expected to drop snow over parts of central and southern Wyoming this week.
The storm could produce significant snow starting as early as Tuesday night and running through Thursday, according to a National Weather Service briefing. The heaviest snows are expected Wednesday night into Thursday.
Snow totals are expected to be highest in the Lander foothills area, where up to 18 inches could fall, the weather service reported. Riverton could receive a foot of snow.
Natrona County is expected to receive smaller amounts of snow, with only about 3 inches forecast for Casper and 6-8 inches on Casper Mountain.
Temperatures are expected to be 15-20 degrees below normal for this time of year, according to the weather service, with near-record lows possible. Temperatures could hover at 30 degrees in Lander, with Casper's high reaching only 38 degrees.
Thursday could be a little warmer.
Photos: Wyoming begins to dig itself out of massive winter storm
A bulldozer moves snow away from the entrance to Manor Heights Elementary School on Tuesday in Casper. On Wednesday, the city of Casper will work with private contractors to help clear roads from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Joshua Wolfson
A snowy Casper is seen Tuesday after a historic snowfall blanketed the city.
Joshua Wolfson
A snowy downtown Casper is seen Tuesday.
Joshua Wolfson
Workers push snow off of a building Tuesday in downtown Casper.
Joshua Wolfson
A man shovels snow Tuesday in downtown Casper.
Joshua Wolfson
Snow covers much of a road in North Casper on Tuesday.
Joshua Wolfson
High berms of snow cover parts of the sidewalk in downtown Casper on Tuesday. Warmer weather is expected later this week.
Joshua Wolfson
Plowed snow sits in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn in east Casper on Tuesday.
Brandon Foster
A fire hydrant is covered in snow Tuesday in east Casper.
Brandon Foster
A field in east Casper is covered in snow Tuesday after a historic snowstorm hit the city.
Brandon Foster
Plowed snow is piled in front of Mainstay Suites in east Casper on Tuesday.
Brandon Foster
A car is covered in snow Tuesday in Casper following a storm that dropped more than two feet of snow.
Brandon Foster
A snow drift is seen Tuesday in east Casper after a historic snowstorm dumped more than two feet of snow on the city.
Brandon Foster
A mound of snow sits in the parking lot of the Best Western Plus on Tuesday in east Casper.
Brandon Foster
A truck with a plow drives down Second Street on Tuesday after a historic snowstorm hit Casper.
Brandon Foster
Snow covers nearly the entire front window in downtown Cheyenne, Wyo. on Monday, March 15, 2021. Denver's airport reopened Monday after a powerful late-winter snowstorm dumped over 3 feet of heavy, wet snow on parts of Colorado and Wyoming, shutting down roads, closing state legislatures in both states, and interfering with COVID-19 vaccinations. (Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP)
Michael Cummo
Cars and pedestrians travel down West Lincoln way in downtown Cheyenne, Wyo. on Monday, March 15, 2021. Denver's airport reopened Monday after a powerful late-winter snowstorm dumped over 3 feet of heavy, wet snow on parts of Colorado and Wyoming, shutting down roads, closing state legislatures in both states, and interfering with COVID-19 vaccinations. (Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP)
Michael Cummo
A pickup sits covered in snow in downtown Cheyenne on Monday. The storm closed highways throughout the state.
Michael Cummo, Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A bicyclist travels down Yellowstone Avenue in Cheyenne on Monday. A powerful late-winter snowstorm dumped over 3 feet of heavy, wet snow on parts of Colorado and Wyoming, shutting down roads, closing state legislatures in both states, and interfering with COVID-19 vaccinations.
Michael Cummo, Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A car sits buried in snow on West 17th Street in downtown Cheyenne on Monday.
Michael Cummo, Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP
Snow is piled in front of Cheyenne City Center on Monday in downtown Cheyenne. The storm caused widespread business closures.
Michael Cummo, Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cars sit in an apartment parking lot while buried in snow in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Monday.
Michael Cummo, Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP
A man uses a sled to shovel out his stuck vehicle on Monday, March 15, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. Denver's airport reopened Monday after a powerful late-winter snowstorm dumped over 3 feet of heavy, wet snow on parts of Colorado and Wyoming, shutting down roads, closing state legislatures in both states, and interfering with COVID-19 vaccinations. The 27 inches (68 centimeters) that had fallen by the end of Sunday at Denver International Airport on the plains east of downtown made it the fourth biggest snowfall in the city's history, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. (Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP)
Michael Cummo
A group of people walk across Yellowstone Avenue in downtown Cheyenne, Wyo. on Monday, March 15, 2021. Denver's airport reopened Monday after a powerful late-winter snowstorm dumped over 3 feet of heavy, wet snow on parts of Colorado and Wyoming, shutting down roads, closing state legislatures in both states, and interfering with COVID-19 vaccinations. The 27 inches (68 centimeters) that had fallen by the end of Sunday at Denver International Airport on the plains east of downtown made it the fourth biggest snowfall in the city's history, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. (Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP)
Michael Cummo
Drivers on all-terrain vehicles drive down Yellowstone Avenue in downtown Cheyenne, Wyo., on Monday, March 15, 2021. Denver's airport reopened Monday after a powerful late-winter snowstorm dumped over 3 feet of heavy, wet snow on parts of Colorado and Wyoming, shutting down roads, closing state legislatures in both states, and interfering with COVID-19 vaccinations. The 27 inches (68 centimeters) that had fallen by the end of Sunday at Denver International Airport on the plains east of downtown made it the fourth biggest snowfall in the city's history, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. (Michael Cummo/The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP)
Michael Cummo
Interstate 80 is seen near Remount and Harriman after a historic snowstorm hit Wyoming.
Wyoming Department of Transportation, Twitter
Interstate 80 is seen near Remount and Harriman after a historic snowstorm hit Wyoming.
Wyoming Department of Transportation, Twitter
Interstate 80 is seen near Remount and Harriman after a historic snowstorm hit Wyoming.
Wyoming Department of Transportation, Twitter
Interstate 80 is seen near Remount and Harriman after a historic snowstorm hit Wyoming.
Wyoming Department of Transportation, Twitter
