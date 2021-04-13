Unseasonably cold spring storm could bring near-record lows to central Wyoming

An unseasonably cold spring storm is expected to drop snow over parts of central and southern Wyoming this week.

The storm could produce significant snow starting as early as Tuesday night and running through Thursday, according to a National Weather Service briefing. The heaviest snows are expected Wednesday night into Thursday.

Snow totals are expected to be highest in the Lander foothills area, where up to 18 inches could fall, the weather service reported. Riverton could receive a foot of snow.

Natrona County is expected to receive smaller amounts of snow, with only about 3 inches forecast for Casper and 6-8 inches on Casper Mountain.

Temperatures are expected to be 15-20 degrees below normal for this time of year, according to the weather service, with near-record lows possible. Temperatures could hover at 30 degrees in Lander, with Casper's high reaching only 38 degrees.

Thursday could be a little warmer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0