Unseasonably cold storm forecast to drop snow over parts of western Wyoming

Memorial Day weekend marks the traditional start of summer, but the weather in Wyoming will be anything but warm this holiday.

An unseasonably cold storm began moving into the state on Sunday. Temperatures were expected to plunge and rain and snow were likely to fall over the area. The wet and cold weather is forecast to persist through Tuesday.

Winter storm warnings and advisories were in effect for parts of western Wyoming, with 1 to 2 feet of snow expected to fall in the Bighorns, Absarokas and the east slopes of the Wind River Range, according to the National Weather Service office in Riverton. The freezing level is expected to fall to about 8,000 feet.

Backcountry travel will be difficult and has the potential to become dangerous due to the snow and wind, the weather service warned.

The western valleys and mountain passes could also see snow.

Rain will fall over the lower elevations in the west and central parts of the state, with the highest amounts forecast for the Cody and Sheridan areas, which could each get 2 to 3 inches of precipitation.

Showers will remain a possibility over parts of Wyoming on Wednesday, with warmer temperatures and clearer skies forecast for Thursday and beyond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0