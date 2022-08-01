Upcoming conference to focus on first responder health, suicide prevention

SHERIDAN — Officials from the Wyoming Peace Officers Standards and Training are preparing to host the state’s first-ever First Responder Health and Wellness Conference, a new opportunity stemming from a need to address high rates of suicide among law enforcement agents and a $25,000 appropriation the Wyoming Legislature added to the budget earlier this year.

The conference, which is set to take place later this month in Casper, is intended to provide Wyoming first responders and their agencies with the resources necessary to identify and prevent mental health crises and signs of suicide among law enforcement personnel, dispatchers, firefighters and emergency medical service providers in the state, POST Executive Director Chris Walsh said in a Thursday commission meeting.

“We’ve tried to put together something that is usable to everybody across the board,” Walsh said.

Studies have shown law enforcement officers are at a higher risk for negative physical and mental health outcomes — including early death, heart attacks, illnesses and injuries, obesity and sleep disorders — than members of the general public.

This trend is particularly strong in terms of suicide.

Law enforcement officers are significantly more likely to die by suicide than non-law-enforcement workers, with one nationwide National Institutes of Health study finding law enforcement personnel — particularly African-American and Hispanic male and female officers — are 54% more likely to die by suicide than those with typical occupations.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, EMS providers are 39% more likely to die by suicide than the general public, and both firefighters and law enforcement officers are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

These troubling statistics, coupled with some first responder suicides in Wyoming, led the Wyoming Legislature to take action during its budget session in March.

A budget amendment, proposed by Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, appropriated $25,000 for a statewide conference on first responder suicide prevention and the development of a plan to address the heightened risk of suicide among first responders. The Legislature adopted the amendment in a 16-14 vote.

The legislative appropriation makes the First Responder Health and Wellness Conference free to attend for first responders, Walsh said, and it’s on track to cost less than the allocated amount.

During the conference, Walsh said, first responders will learn about the physiological changes that take place in the body when faced with regular stressful or life-threatening situations as well as how to cope with that stress at work and at home.

In addition, Cheyenne-based licensed clinical psychologist Shaina Smith, who conducts many of the pre-employment psychological evaluations for first responders throughout the state, will discuss psychological warning flags during initial employment and throughout a first responder’s career, Walsh said.

The goal is to ensure agencies are able to intervene in case of a mental health crisis and individual first responders themselves feel empowered to seek help when they need it.

“Let’s face it: This isn’t a problem that can be fixed by an outsider. This has to be fixed by the individual themselves,” Walsh said.

The First Responder Health and Wellness Conference will take place Aug. 22-24 in Casper. The next POST Commission meeting will be held Oct. 27 at 1:30 p.m.