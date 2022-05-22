Uptick in stomach illnesses reported in Wyoming

Wyoming health officials have seen an uptick in the number of stomach-related illnesses in the state.

The increases have been noted in Sheridan and Park counties in the north and Laramie County in the southeast, according to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Health.

"We are specifically seeing increased reports in school and restaurant settings,” Matt Peterson, health department surveillance epidemiologist, said in a statement.

The illness, gastroenteritis, is colloquially known as the stomach flu. Its symptoms include vomiting, nausea, diarrhea and chills. It can be caused by several different viruses, according to the health department, with noroviruses being the most common. Some bacteria can also cause the illness, which can come on quickly and last one to 10 days.

Health officials are encouraging anyone with the illness to stay away from work, school and social events for at least 48 after the last symptoms.

“Gastroenteritis illnesses can be prevented,” Peterson said in the statement. “It sounds too simple, but, truly, good hand washing is critical.”

Gastroenteritis can result in serious dehydration that can even require a hospital stay for young children, people with disabilities, immunocompromised people and older adults.

Two vaccines are available to protect against severe diarrhea from rotovirus in infants and young children, the health department said.

