Upton man dies in rollover crash

An Upton man died Sunday morning when the pickup he was driving rolled along a state highway south of Sundance.
Shon D. Engle, 41, died at the scene of the crash, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck.
The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on Wyoming Highway 116. Engle was heading north on the road when the Avalanche crossed into the southbound lane before exiting the road and overturning.
The highway patrol is investigating driver fatigue as a potential contributing factor to the crash.
Fifty-eight people have died this year on Wyoming roads.
