Upton, Saratoga win Class 1A boys semifinals to set up championship tilt

Upton took control early and shut down Dubois to earn a 73-31 victory in the semifinals of the Wyoming State High School Class 1A Boys Basketball Championships on Wednesday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. The Bobcats will take on Saratoga in Thursday's championship game.

Senior Jess Claycomb opened the scoring for Upton with back-to-back 3-pointers, but head coach Joe Samuelson credited the Bobcats' work on the other end of the floor that resulted in a 13-2 advantage.

"I thought we did a great job battling their guards and really getting into them defensively," Samuelson said. "We created our early energy with our defense, and that's when we're at our best."

Dubois probably wouldn't argue. Upton led 34-13 at the half and limited the Rams to 6-of-30 shooting (20.0 percent) from the field. The Bobcats, meanwhile, made 13 of 25 first-half shots (52.0%), including half of their 10 3-pointers.

Luca Brooks finished with 20 points to lead a balanced Upton attack, with Claycomb and Dawson Smith adding 12 apiece, Brayden Bruce nine and Reece Barriitt eight. Max Claar paced Dubois with 20 points.