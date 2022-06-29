US Congressional debate in Sheridan closed to public out of security concerns

Rep. Liz Cheney and four of her Republican challengers will take the debate stage Thursday night in front of an empty auditorium.
Sheridan College, WyomingPBS and Wyoming Public Radio are co-hosting a debate for one of the most closely watched midterm races in the nation, but voters will not be allowed to attend in person due to security concerns.
"I made the decision in the beginning of our planning to close the event to the public out of an overabundance of caution," Terry Dugas, WyomingPBS's general manager, said in an email. "There are regular reports in the media of political figures and public servants being assaulted."
The debate will be, however, aired on statewide TV and the public radio station, in addition to being streamed on YouTube, Facebook and the WyomingPBS site.
Cheney, Donald Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman, Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Burns, Denton Knapp and Robyn Belinskey have all said they'll be attending.
There were rumors circulating that Cheney requested that the public be barred due to personal security concerns, but this is untrue, Dugas said.
"The intense passion among supporters of all the candidates led to this decision. We were not asked to do this by the candidates. This decision was not made lightly, but I am not willing to risk the safety of the candidates, or WyomingPBS and Sheridan College staff," Dugas said in an email.
Precisely what the security concerns are neither the college nor Dugas would say.
Sheridan College President Walter Tribley "is not making any comments on security at this time," said Wendy Smith, public information officer for the community college district.
Tribley himself did not respond to the Star-Tribune's request for comment.
"Other than COVID, I don't think I've ever seen a debate where public has been disinvited because originally the public was invited," said Bob Beck, the news director for Wyoming Public Radio. He has been covering Wyoming politics since the mid-1980s.
"I find it very unusual. Perhaps they had good reason. Perhaps there was a threat. I don't know," Beck, who is also a panelist at Thursday's debate, added.
In an email to the participating candidates obtained by the Star-Tribune, Dugas said the debate will be closed to the public "to reduce the risk to the candidates' personal security and also reduce the risk of debate disruptions."
According to the same email, candidates are only allowed to invite "four staff and / or family members."
"Campus Security will be monitoring who is allowed to enter the theatre. If possible, also provide the make and model of the car you will be using," the email finished.
Initially, members of the media -- including the Star-Tribune -- were also barred from the event. That decision was reversed and members of the media were given the opportunity to apply for credentials, for which the Star-Tribune submitted an application. Exactly why that decision was reversed is unclear. Kristen Czaban, publisher for the Sheridan Press who is responsible for credentialing, did not respond when asked why the rules were changed.
Rod Miller, a Cowboy State Daily columnist, called the decision to allow press to attend "a half-step to try to quell the brouhaha that the handling of this event has caused."
All of the congressional candidates agree -- you'll likely never read that line again -- that they'd prefer to have the public in attendance.
“I’ve traveled over 29,000 miles within Wyoming since I started this campaign nine months ago and met with thousands of Wyoming voters. There’s no reason to fear people who want to be involved in choosing their elected officials," Hageman said. "We would prefer that the debate be open, but these were the rules as presented to us."
The Wyoming Republican Party issued a similar statement in an email blast.
"What? The Wyoming voters are so scary we have to shut down events? Really? That sure sounds suspect. And it's NOT OKAY! The voters are engaged in this year's election, asking good questions, and have a right to get to know the candidates who are asking for their votes - ALL of them," the email read.
