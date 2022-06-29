US Congressional debate in Sheridan closed to public out of security concerns

"At first blush, the idea of a publicly financed news outlet barring the public from a debate featuring candidates for one of Wyoming’s top offices seems laughable. Especially when it come from as respectable an outlet as Wyoming PBS, a long-time vocal advocate of transparency in government. But, I guess, when you get too used to taking those federal dollars, you start behaving like the federal government," Jim Angell, managing editor of Cowboy State Daily who was also the president of the Wyoming Press Association for 20 years, wrote in an editorial.

The Wyoming Republican Party brought up the same concern.

"Why is a publicly funded organization's debate for political candidates being CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC? Is this a debate or political theater?" the party wrote in an email blast.

But Symons, who does believe the public should be invited, isn't convinced by the idea that public funds means the public is entitled to in-person access.

"I'm not buying the argument 'This is publicly funded therefore the public should be there and present.' No, it's going to be broadcasted," Symons said.

There is, however, a notable difference between in-person spectatorship and watching online, Angell argues.

"Watching on a livestream simply isn’t the same. Nor is it meant to be. It’s a remote viewing of a television event. Informative, but lacking the in-person context," he added.

Going forward, the WyomingPBS debates on other races will all be open to the public, Dugas said.

Cheney angered many Republicans with her vote to impeach Trump, her continued rebukes of the former president and her service as vice chairwoman on the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Her actions and statements invited a formidable challenger in Hageman and now, the race for Wyoming's lone House is one of the most heated in the nation, as it's being characterized as a referendum on Trump and his grip on the party.

"I think they should have arranged for property security and proper processes and laid some ground rules down. Why they didn't plan for that is beyond me," Symons said. "The should un-f*** this mess."

