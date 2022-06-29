 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
US Congressional debate in Sheridan closed to public out of security concerns

Rep. Liz Cheney and four of her Republican challengers will take the debate stage Thursday night in front of an empty auditorium. 

Sheridan College, WyomingPBS and Wyoming Public Radio are co-hosting a debate for one of the most closely watched midterm races in the nation, but voters will not be allowed to attend in person due to security concerns. 

"I made the decision in the beginning of our planning to close the event to the public out of an overabundance of caution," Terry Dugas, WyomingPBS's general manager, said in an email. "There are regular reports in the media of political figures and public servants being assaulted."

The debate will be, however, aired on statewide TV and the public radio station, in addition to being streamed on YouTube, Facebook and the WyomingPBS site. 

Cheney, Donald Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman, Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Burns, Denton Knapp and Robyn Belinskey have all said they'll be attending. 

There were rumors circulating that Cheney requested that the public be barred due to personal security concerns, but this is untrue, Dugas said. 

"The intense passion among supporters of all the candidates led to this decision. We were not asked to do this by the candidates. This decision was not made lightly, but I am not willing to risk the safety of the candidates, or WyomingPBS and Sheridan College staff," Dugas said in an email. 

Precisely what the security concerns are neither the college nor Dugas would say. 

Sheridan College President Walter Tribley "is not making any comments on security at this time," said Wendy Smith, public information officer for the community college district. 

Tribley himself did not respond to the Star-Tribune's request for comment. 

"Other than COVID, I don't think I've ever seen a debate where public has been disinvited because originally the public was invited," said Bob Beck, the news director for Wyoming Public Radio. He has been covering Wyoming politics since the mid-1980s.

"I find it very unusual. Perhaps they had good reason. Perhaps there was a threat. I don't know," Beck, who is also a panelist at Thursday's debate, added.

In an email to the participating candidates obtained by the Star-Tribune, Dugas said the debate will be closed to the public "to reduce the risk to the candidates' personal security and also reduce the risk of debate disruptions."

According to the same email, candidates are only allowed to invite "four staff and / or family members."

"Campus Security will be monitoring who is allowed to enter the theatre. If possible, also provide the make and model of the car you will be using," the email finished.

While Cheney is not to blame for having the debate closed, The Washington Post reported recently that Cheney "has been unable to hold large, publicized campaign events, in part due to security concerns," her aides told the D.C. outlet. The Cheney campaign historically does not comment on security issues.

"If they do this in Sheridan and they don't allow the public then they need to turn around and make arrangements to have one where the public is invited," said Gail Symons, a Sheridan-based politico and owner of the nonpartisan blog Civics307. 

Initially, members of the media -- including the Star-Tribune -- were also barred from the event. That decision was reversed and members of the media were given the opportunity to apply for credentials, for which the Star-Tribune submitted an application. Exactly why that decision was reversed is unclear. Kristen Czaban, publisher for the Sheridan Press who is responsible for credentialing, did not respond when asked why the rules were changed. 

Rod Miller, a Cowboy State Daily columnist, called the decision to allow press to attend "a half-step to try to quell the brouhaha that the handling of this event has caused."

All of the congressional candidates agree -- you'll likely never read that line again -- that they'd prefer to have the public in attendance.

“I’ve traveled over 29,000 miles within Wyoming since I started this campaign nine months ago and met with thousands of Wyoming voters. There’s no reason to fear people who want to be involved in choosing their elected officials," Hageman said. "We would prefer that the debate be open, but these were the rules as presented to us."

The Wyoming Republican Party issued a similar statement in an email blast. 

"What? The Wyoming voters are so scary we have to shut down events? Really? That sure sounds suspect. And it's NOT OKAY! The voters are engaged in this year's election, asking good questions, and have a right to get to know the candidates who are asking for their votes - ALL of them," the email read. 

Because this event is being hosted by publicly funded entities, some are particularly outraged that the public is not allowed to attend. 

"At first blush, the idea of a publicly financed news outlet barring the public from a debate featuring candidates for one of Wyoming’s top offices seems laughable. Especially when it come from as respectable an outlet as Wyoming PBS, a long-time vocal advocate of transparency in government. But, I guess, when you get too used to taking those federal dollars, you start behaving like the federal government," Jim Angell, managing editor of Cowboy State Daily who was also the president of the Wyoming Press Association for 20 years, wrote in an editorial.

The Wyoming Republican Party brought up the same concern. 

"Why is a publicly funded organization's debate for political candidates being CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC? Is this a debate or political theater?" the party wrote in an email blast. 

But Symons, who does believe the public should be invited, isn't convinced by the idea that public funds means the public is entitled to in-person access. 

"I'm not buying the argument 'This is publicly funded therefore the public should be there and present.' No, it's going to be broadcasted," Symons said.

There is, however, a notable difference between in-person spectatorship and watching online, Angell argues. 

"Watching on a livestream simply isn’t the same. Nor is it meant to be. It’s a remote viewing of a television event. Informative, but lacking the in-person context," he added.

Going forward, the WyomingPBS debates on other races will all be open to the public, Dugas said.

Cheney angered many Republicans with her vote to impeach Trump, her continued rebukes of the former president and her service as vice chairwoman on the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Her actions and statements invited a formidable challenger in Hageman and now, the race for Wyoming's lone House is one of the most heated in the nation, as it's being characterized as a referendum on Trump and his grip on the party. 

"I think they should have arranged for property security and proper processes and laid some ground rules down. Why they didn't plan for that is beyond me," Symons said. "The should un-f*** this mess."

Editor's note: The Star-Tribune applied for credentialing to this event. 

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis. 

