USDA partners with Wyoming to help agricultural producers conserve grasslands

In an effort to support farmers and ranchers — and the grasslands where they work — the United States Department of Agriculture will soon provide a new funding package for federal conservation assistance programs in Wyoming.

The goal of the agreement, signed Monday by USDA Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Gov. Mark Gordon, is to help Wyoming agricultural producers protect the ecosystems and natural resources on their lands, including migratory big game populations.

For now, only farmers and ranchers in a select pilot area of Wyoming will be able to apply. The USDA plans to open up the same opportunities to other areas across the West in the future, according to a Monday announcement.

The USDA is expected to make $6 million available through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and another $10 million through the Agriculture Conservation Easement Program for the 2023 fiscal year.

The Environmental Quality Incentives Program helps improve the environmental quality of farms and ranches, while the Agriculture Conservation Easement Program uses deed restrictions to protect “sensitive landscapes and farmlands” from development.

Some of the money will help grow the programs’ staffs and streamline application processes, the announcement said.

The package also includes the Grassland Conservation Reserve Program, which helps landowners protect grasslands used for grazing and haying.

Ranchers and farmers in the program’s pilot area will be able to apply for assistance later this fall. The USDA's Farm Service Agency will soon release details about the application process.

Agricultural producers are welcome to take part in more than one program, depending on their needs, according to the release.

“Private landowners have long provided key habitat for wildlife across Wyoming,” Gordon said in the release release. “Offering voluntary funding opportunities to landowners to maintain this valuable space for wildlife is a recognition of their role in conservation.”

About 90% of the country's grasslands are located in the West, according to the announcement. They're some of the most threatened ecosystems on Earth. In the U.S. alone, a million acres of grassland is lost to agricultural and residential development a year.