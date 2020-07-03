Utah governor approves more mask mandates as cases rise

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SALT LAKE CITY — Masks will be mandatory in parts of Utah that are home to several of the state’s famous national parks, the governor's office confirmed Thursday. The measures will not extend to park lands, which are run by the federal government.

Republican Gov. Gary Herbert has approved requests for face covering mandates in Grand County and the city of Springdale that went into effect Friday.

The measures come as the state tries to contain a monthlong surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases that led public health officials to urge people to spend their Fourth of July weekend outside and away from others to help prevent spread of the virus. State health officials are warning people that hospitals wouldn't be able to handle another major spike like the one that followed Memorial Day weekend.

The state's surge after the holiday weekend was likely caused by more people gathering while disregarding social distancing guidelines, according to the state's epidemiologist.

Grand County is home to the popular tourist destination of Moab, which is located right outside Arches and Canyonlands national parks. Springdale is the gateway town to Zion National Park.